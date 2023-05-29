Case of moral policing in Karnataka, youth questioned for dropping off classmate

May 29, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

A group of persons allegedly assaulted three paramedical students in connection with dropping off a female classmate in Bhadravati town of Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Vinay Kumar, a student, dropped off his female classmate on his bike at Khalandar Nagar, as she needed to reach home urgently after learning that her sister had met with an accident on May 26. While returning, Vinay Kumar was stopped by a group of persons at Zhanda Katie in Khalandar Nagar.

According to Vinay Kumar, the group questioned him for dropping off the girl. They allegedly used foul language and assaulted him. He contacted his friends Abhi and Yashwanth over the phone. They reached the place to help their friend, but were also allegedly assaulted by the group.

Mijan Khan and his friends, who were from the locality, intervened. They rescued the students and took them to a hospital.

Bhadravati Old Town police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Vinay Kumar.

A case has been registered against five unknown persons of Khalandar Nagar who have been charged with intentionally insulting, causing hurt, and unlawful assembly, among other offences.