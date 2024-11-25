ADVERTISEMENT

Case of harassment death of businesswoman by DSP-CID referred to CCB

Published - November 25, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The case of a 35-year-old businesswoman, who died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been referred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for a detailed investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Jeeva, was one of the accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam. Jeeva was summoned to DSP-CID Kanakalakshmi’s office, where she was allegedly stripped and humiliated on the pretext of questioning.

The officer allegedly refused to accept the documents submitted by the businesswoman and reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh. The officer visited the victim’s shop again on Thursday and abused and humiliated her publicly, which prompted Jeeva to take her own life.

ADVERTISEMENT

She left behind an 11-page note, accusing the officer. Based on the complaint by the victim’s sister, the Banashankari police had registered a case of abetment to suicide and also booked the officer under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. After the advocates association had demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, the city police commissioner ordered a CCB probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2023, the State government ordered a probe into the alleged scam, concerning the misappropriation of crores of rupees. The accused allegedly created a list of fake beneficiaries under the scheme, took their signatures on RTGS forms, and transferred ₹5 lakh each to their bank accounts, while the actual beneficiaries got only ₹25,000 each.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US