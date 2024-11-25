 />

Case of harassment death of businesswoman by DSP-CID referred to CCB

Published - November 25, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The case of a 35-year-old businesswoman, who died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been referred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for a detailed investigation.

The victim, Jeeva, was one of the accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam. Jeeva was summoned to DSP-CID Kanakalakshmi’s office, where she was allegedly stripped and humiliated on the pretext of questioning.

The officer allegedly refused to accept the documents submitted by the businesswoman and reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh. The officer visited the victim’s shop again on Thursday and abused and humiliated her publicly, which prompted Jeeva to take her own life.

She left behind an 11-page note, accusing the officer. Based on the complaint by the victim’s sister, the Banashankari police had registered a case of abetment to suicide and also booked the officer under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. After the advocates association had demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, the city police commissioner ordered a CCB probe.

In 2023, the State government ordered a probe into the alleged scam, concerning the misappropriation of crores of rupees. The accused allegedly created a list of fake beneficiaries under the scheme, took their signatures on RTGS forms, and transferred ₹5 lakh each to their bank accounts, while the actual beneficiaries got only ₹25,000 each.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

