Case of attack on School association general secretary cracked

The Jalahalli police on Sunday cracked the case of attack on D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, and arrested five persons responsible for the attack. Mr. Kumar was attacked outside his house in Mutyalanagar on the night of July 29.

The police have recovered a pistol along with rounds of ammunition, lethal weapons, pepper spray, two bikes and two mobile phones from the accused.

Last month, a group of four armed men had attacked Shashi Kumar while he was getting down from the car. In a bid to escape, he got back into his car, took out the licensed pistol and opened fire in the air following which the accused escaped.

Soon after the incident, the police with the help of CCTV footage and call record details, tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Investigations revealed that the attack was plotted by a member of a parents association who engaged a group of habitual offenders to eliminate the 51-year-old Mr. Kumar to take over his position.

While the police arrested five of the accused, the prime accused along with others is absconding and efforts are on to track them down, Dharmendra Kumar Meena, DCP North division, said.

The assailants, who have murder cases pending against them at various police stations, were arrested and remanded to Parappana Agarahara prison. After coming out on bail few months ago, they were approached by the prime accused who gave the contract to eliminate Shashi Kumar, Guruprasad A, Inspector, Jalahalli, said. He had rented a house six months ago for the accused to stay close to Shashi Kumar and watch his movements to plan the attack, the police said.