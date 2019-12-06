Case filed against Preetham Gowda

The Shravanabelagola police in Channaryapatna taluk have registered a case against MLA for Hassan Preetham Gowda of the BJP and others on the charge of threatening to murder two JD(S) supporters. The alleged incident happened in Shravanabelagola on Wednesday night.

Prabhakar, a resident of Shravanabelagola, alleged that Thalli Venkatesh, Preetham Gowda and Quality Bar Sharath threatened him with murder while they were on the way to their house on Wednesday night. The accused allegedly told the complainant that they had distributed cash to woo voters and nobody could stop them from doing so.

Following Prabhakar’s complaint, the police registered a case on Thursday. This is the third case in Channarayaptna taluk over political rivalry in connection with the byelections in the neighbouring K.R. Pet Assembly constituency. The Channarayapatna Rural police had booked a case against Suraj Revanna, son of the former Minister H.D. Revanna, and others in connection with a clash at Nambihalli on Tuesday night. The next day, another case was registered against BBMP member Anand Hosur, following a complaint from a woman from Nambihalli.