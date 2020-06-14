Case filed against patient for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Staff ReporterTumakuru

14 June 2020 23:56 IST

Sira Town police have registered a case against P-5813 in Sira on charges of travelling to Andhra Pradesh, while violating laws and spreading the COVID-19 infection to six of his family members.

The police have said the man had not registered on the Seva Sindhu App that he was travelling to the neighbouring State. He had travelled with his family to Mukkadipete in Hindupur town of Anantapur district on May 30. He stayed at his relatives’ house at Hindupur and returned along with his family on June 2. Even after returning from Hindupur, he had not disclosed to the authorities that he had gone to Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh.

The shop owner developed cold, cough and fever on June 5. He went to Sira taluk government hospital in Sira on June 6 for treatment where his nasal and throat swabs were collected and sent for testing. He tested positive on June 8. His primary contacts tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1.

The police have registered a case against P-5813 as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and 223/2020 column 188, 269 of Indian Penal Code and column 51(B) D.M. Act 2005 as he was allegedly responsible for spreading the infection to his three children, wife and two family members.

All the seven members are under treatment at the designated hospital in Tumakuru. Two areas in Sira town, Nayakarahatti Circle and Begum Mohalla have been declared as containment zones.