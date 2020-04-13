Case filed against MLA Renukacharya for comment on Jamaat participants

Based on a complaint filed by Congress leader M.T. Subhashchandra, the Davangere police have filed a case against the Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary and MLA M.P. Renukacharya for his recent remark on “shooting” participants of the Tablighi Jamaat programmes in New Delhi.

On April 7, Mr. Renukacharya said there would be nothing wrong if those who returned from the programme but escaped from getting tested were shot dead. He said that those who had participated in the congregation were not coming out on their own to get tested and get treatment. “From one such person, the virus will infect the whole nation,” he said. However, he also clarified that “not all minorities” were anti-nationals or terrorists.

Taking exception to his remarks, Mr. Subhashchandra filed a complaint with the KTJ Nagar police in Davangere, and the police subsequently registered an FIR under Sections 153(A), 117, 505, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Superintendent of Police of Davangere Hanumantharaya said the Basava Nagar police, who have jurisdiction over the area where Mr. Renukacharya made the statements, were investigating the matter.

‘Not weakened’

However, Mr. Renukacharya maintained that these “complaints by Congressmen” would not weaken his mind.

He said that he had become a legislator after participating in people’s movements. “During [the rule of the] Congress government, I was arrested on corruption charges and was lodged in Belagavi prison for 15 days. Just 15 days before the election, I was sent to Ballari jail for my speech at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad programme in Honnali. The Congress leaders have a lot of love for me. If they want, let them send me to jail,” he said.