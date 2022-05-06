Case filed against MES leader in Belagavi
Mr. Shubham Shelke had shared a morphed map of Maharashtra to include Bidar, Belagavi and a few other parts of Karnataka
Belagavi city police have registered a case against Shubham Shelke, MES leader, for sharing a morphed map of Maharashtra to include Bidar, Karwar, Belagavi, Bhalki, Nippani and other parts of Karnataka.
Based on a complaint by Vinayak Bovi, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader, the city police registered a case under IPC Section 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and some provisions of the IT Act.
Mr. Shelke, who had unsuccessfully contested the Belagavi Lok Sabha by polls, had shared the morphed map of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day recently. He also made some objectionable comments about Karnataka, the complaint said.
