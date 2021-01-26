Case filed against Karnataka Minister’s assistant

Hassan

Sringeri Sub-Registrar H.S. Cheluvaraju, on Monday, filed a complaint against the a personal assistant of Revenue Minister R. Ashok alleging that he demanded money from him during the minister’s visit to Sringeri.

The minister was on an official visit to Sringeri on Sunday.

Mr. Cheluvaraju told The Hindu that Gangadhar, who identified himself as a personal assistant of the minister, called him on Sunday morning to inform him that the minister was visiting Sringeri in the evening and asked him to meet the minister.

“When I went to meet the minister in the evening, Mr. Gangadhar took me to a room and asked me to handover whatever I had brought. I could not understand. Again, he asked how much I was carrying. I told straight to his face that I had no habit of either taking or giving bribe,” he said.

The police have registered a non cognizable report.