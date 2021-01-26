Case filed against Karnataka Minister’s assistant

Sringeri Sub-Registrar H.S. Cheluvaraju, on Monday, filed a complaint against the a personal assistant of Revenue Minister R. Ashok alleging that he demanded money from him during the minister’s visit to Sringeri.
The minister was on an official visit to Sringeri on Sunday.
Mr. Cheluvaraju told The Hindu that Gangadhar, who identified himself as a personal assistant of the minister, called him on Sunday morning to inform him that the minister was visiting Sringeri in the evening and asked him to meet the minister.
“When I went to meet the minister in the evening, Mr. Gangadhar took me to a room and asked me to handover whatever I had brought. I could not understand. Again, he asked how much I was carrying. I told straight to his face that I had no habit of either taking or giving bribe,” he said.
The police have registered a non cognizable report.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath