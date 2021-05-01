Case fatality rate in second wave is less than in first

Even though the second wave of COVID-19 has caused widespread concern, among the case fatality rate in the second wave, so far, has been less than the first wave.

An analysis of the number of positive cases and deaths reported during the first wave and the second wave shows that the number of people reported to have died due to COVID-19 has been less in the second wave.

The first wave peaked during August, September and October 2020 when the number of cases was in the region of 13,000 to 16,500 per month while the number of deaths was 302 in August, 293 in September and 219 in October. Though the second wave is believed to have been raging since the beginning of April 2021 with a record 20,965 cases being reported during the month, the number of people reported dead due to COVID-19 during the month has been 151, which is half the number reported during the peak of first wave in August 2020.

Chidambara, a Health Department official in Mysuru, who is also the nodal officer for testing, said the second wave may have been marked by a high number of positive cases, but the number of people dying has been less.

While vaccination - with more than 50 per cent of the above 45 years population in the district receiving at least the first dose - could be one of the reasons, Dr. Chidambara said the virulence of the second wave is yet to be fully studied by experts even though the infection rate is very high.

Mysuru district reported a staggering 3,500 cases on a single day on April 30.

Dr. Chidambara noted that the number of deaths had increased in the last 15 days and said he expected the same mortality rate to continue for another 15 days till mid-May as the second wave had peaked. A decreasing trend may begin in the third week of May, he added.