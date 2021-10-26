Case booked for use of inflammatory language during Tumakuru bandh

Bengaluru

26 October 2021 20:36 IST

The Tilak Park police in Tumakuru have stepped up investigations to track down protesters who allegedly used inflammatory words and utterances against members of minority community during a bandh called by Hindu organisations on October 22.

Based on a complaint filed by Syed Mudassir, president of the Minority Welfare Organisation, the police have registered a case against members of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and others, charging them under various sections for promoting disharmony, unlawful assembly, among others.

The police are gathering CCTV camera footage and video recordings of the protests and the speeches to identify the people involved in the offence, said an officer. Inquiries had revealed that most of the protesters had been called from outside to form a huge gathering and they shouted provocative slogans, he added. The police would also summon the organisers for questioning.

In his complaint, Mr. Mudassir said the protesters had called for a bandh over a bike stunt by a group of youngsters which had led to an altercation and assault. However, the protesters targetted Muslim community and used provocative and abusive words, he alleged.

On Monday, a delegation led by KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy, Nasir Hussain, MP, and other leaders met Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood and submitted a representation seeking action against those responsible for the incidents during Tumakuru bandh. They alleged that an MLA was also part of the event and used provocative words.