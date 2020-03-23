Case booked for false info on COVID-19

Police have booked a case against Nagaraja Naik, a resident of Narayanapura village near here, for spreading false information regarding COVID-19 on social media.

The accused had forwarded message on Whatsapp that two persons infected with COVID-19 had arrived in Shivamogga and were roaming freely in public places. The message had an appeal to the people not to venture out of their houses till these two persons were traced.

As the content of the message was false and was intended to create panic among the people, a case under section 505(1)(b) of Indian Penal Code has been booked against him. The accused has also been summoned to the police station for hearing.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga has warned of stern action against persons involved in spreading rumours on COVID-19 on social media platforms.