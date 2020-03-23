Case booked for false info on COVID-19

Police have booked a case against Nagaraja Naik, a resident of Narayanapura village near here, for spreading false information regarding COVID-19 on social media.
The accused had forwarded message on Whatsapp that two persons infected with COVID-19 had arrived in Shivamogga and were roaming freely in public places. The message had an appeal to the people not to venture out of their houses till these two persons were traced.
As the content of the message was false and was intended to create panic among the people, a case under section 505(1)(b) of Indian Penal Code has been booked against him. The accused has also been summoned to the police station for hearing.
In a press release, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga has warned of stern action against persons involved in spreading rumours on COVID-19 on social media platforms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.