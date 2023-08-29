HamberMenu
Case booked against unknown person for stealing ID of A-G

August 29, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An online fraudster posing as the Advocate-General sent a request to his friends seeking financial help. Based on the complaint filed by administrative officer Abhijin B., from the A-G’s office, the central division cybercrime police registered a case against the unknown person charging him under Section 66C( identity theft) of the IT Act on Saturday.

The accused had misused the picture and name of the A-G, Shashi Kiran Shetty, ao his WhatsApp profile and sent a link to the contact number of his friends seeking financial help. The fraud came to light when one of the friends contacted Mr. Shetty to confirm.

Mr. Abhijin has also shared two mobile phone numbers used by the accused. The police are trying to track down the accused through this.

