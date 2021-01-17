Case booked against man for harassing woman passenger

The victim had narrated her plight on a social media platform

The Ullal police have registered a case with regard to harassment of a woman by a man in a city bus from Deralakatte to the city on Thursday.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar also said the police would verify whether public transport operators in his jurisdiction were adhering to guidelines issued by the Union and the State governments with regard to safety of women and children travelling in their vehicles.

Mr. Kumar told reporters here on Saturday that the police were about to register a suo motu case against the accused following a social media post by the woman. However, the victim, upon being contacted by the police, said she would file a complaint. The Commissioner said police would apprehend the accused very soon.

Social media

The victim had narrated her plight and the indifferent attitude of other passengers as well as the bus crew towards the harassment on a social media platform.

A male passenger, sitting on her side, began touching her inappropriately in the guise of speaking over a mobile phone. When she resisted and cautioned him, he went to the rear of the bus.

Changed buses

However, after three halts, she saw the accused boarding the same bus and occupying the seat besides her. As the accused again began his criminality, she raised her voice and threatened to take his photograph. at this point the accused removed his face mask and challenged her to take his picture, the victim said.

No help

While she was going through this harassment, none of the passengers nor the bus crew came to her help, the victim said.

The Commissioner said the police would examine whether there was need to install CCTV cameras inside buses to ensure safety of women and children. He would soon convene a meeting of bus operators and representatives of their association to ensure compliance to the guidelines. Bus crew has the responsibility to ensure safety of passengers, he said.