Case against unknown persons for sending morphed pictures of Salumarada Thimmakka to her son

March 06, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The North Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a person who sent morphed photos of centenarian and noted environmentalist and Nadoja awardee Salumarada Thimmakka.

Based on a complaint by her foster son, Umesh B.S., the police registered a case against the accused charging them under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, 2000.

Mr. Umesh, in his complaint, said that the he received the message on his mobile with the morphed phonograph of his mother with someone along with lewd messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Umesh also shared the mobile number of the person who sent the messages.