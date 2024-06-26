Case against unidentified passenger for leaving hijack message on tissue paper in plane

The International Airport police have registered a case against an unidentified passenger who had left a message threatening hijack on a tissue paper in a washroom of the Kolkata - Bengaluru flight recently.

The incident came to light when cabin crew Olivia Maitram completed the formalities after the flight landed and the passengers deboarded. After locking the doors, she went to use the washroom and found a tissue paper with the message “hi-jack 6E411 9/06/2024” on it. She alerted the captain who informed the security personnel.

A complaint has been filed with the jurisdictional police who had registered a non cognisable report and sought the court permission to register an FIR for further investigation.

Based on the court’s direction, the police on Monday registered a case charging the unidentified passenger under section 505 (1) (B) (spreading fake message) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code for further investigation.