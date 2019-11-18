Case against three for recording, circulating video

The Jayapura Police in Koppa taluk, on Monday, booked a case against three persons on the charge of video recording two adults and circulating the video clip on social media.

Harish Pandey, SP, in a press release on Monday, said a group of three, on November 12, allegedly video-recorded the two individuals, assaulted them with canes and robbed them of ₹1,500. Though the couple requested the accused not to make the clip public, they circulated it on social media.

Based on the complaint received by the youth, the Jayapura police registered the case. They are trying to nab the accused, the SP said.