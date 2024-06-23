Case against Suraj Revanna handed over to CID

The State Government has handed over the case registered against JD(S) MLC Dr. Suraj Revanna to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

R. Hithendra, ADGP (Law and Order), conveyed a message to the CID and SP of Hassan that the crime number 92/2024 registered at Holenarasipur rural police station of Hassan district has been transferred to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

The officer instructed the Hassan SP to hand over the case file, to CID for further investigation. He also suggested that the DGP of the CID make arrangements to take up further investigation. Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, was arrested by Hassan Police in the early hours of Sunday (June 23) following a complaint by a 27-year-old youth.

