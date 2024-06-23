ADVERTISEMENT

Case against Suraj Revanna handed over to CID

Published - June 23, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

ADGP (Law and Order) instructed the Hassan SP to hand over the case file, to CID for further investigation.

The Hindu Bureau

Suraj Revanna. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The State Government has handed over the case registered against JD(S) MLC Dr. Suraj Revanna to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

R. Hithendra, ADGP (Law and Order), conveyed a message to the CID and SP of Hassan that the crime number 92/2024 registered at Holenarasipur rural police station of Hassan district has been transferred to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

The officer instructed the Hassan SP to hand over the case file, to CID for further investigation. He also suggested that the DGP of the CID make arrangements to take up further investigation. Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, was arrested by Hassan Police in the early hours of Sunday (June 23) following a complaint by a 27-year-old youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US