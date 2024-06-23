GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against Suraj Revanna handed over to CID

ADGP (Law and Order) instructed the Hassan SP to hand over the case file, to CID for further investigation.

Published - June 23, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Revanna. File

Suraj Revanna. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The State Government has handed over the case registered against JD(S) MLC Dr. Suraj Revanna to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

R. Hithendra, ADGP (Law and Order), conveyed a message to the CID and SP of Hassan that the crime number 92/2024 registered at Holenarasipur rural police station of Hassan district has been transferred to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

The officer instructed the Hassan SP to hand over the case file, to CID for further investigation. He also suggested that the DGP of the CID make arrangements to take up further investigation. Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, was arrested by Hassan Police in the early hours of Sunday (June 23) following a complaint by a 27-year-old youth.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.