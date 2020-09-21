Case against rowdy-sheeter, BJP workers

Arehalli police in Belur taluk have registered a case against a rowdy-sheeter and some BJP workers who allegedly barged into the police station on Sunday and picked up an argument with the staff members over a case related to illegal transportation of sand.
The rowdy-sheeter, Madhu, was accompanied by BJP workers including party’s Hassan district unit president H.K. Suresh, during his visit to the police station. The party workers picked up an argument with the staff members and accused them of targeting BJP workers in the station limits. They also allegedly threatened the staff of transfer if they did not change their style of functioning.
A week ago, Arehalli police had booked a case against Madhu in connection with illegal transportation of sand. When H.K. Suresh visited Arehalli on Sunday, Madhu took him to the police station and picked up an argument with the staff members for registering a case against him. He also had a heated argument with one of the female staff members in the station. The incidents have been captured by CCTV cameras. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that a case had been booked against those who barged into the police station. An investigation would be conducted into the incident.
Earlier this year, the previous PSI of Areahalli was transferred after he arrested a BJP supporter for posting objectionable content on his social media account. When he was arrested the BJP workers protested. Minister for Tourism C.T. Ravi also posted on Twitter demanding disciplinary action against the police official.
