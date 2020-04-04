Case against pet-shop owner

The city police have booked a case against a pet-shop owner after a video of him making his pitbull dog pull a car went viral. Roshan Mantero, from Vaibhav Nagar in Belagavi, had allegedly put up a photo of a dog pulling a car as his status on social media.

This was brought to the notice of Sonali Sarnobat, member of the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board.

She inspected the shop and realised that he was trying to sell that dog after proving that it was powerful. Dr. Sarnobat and Apoorva Chikmath of Belgaum Animal Rescue and Care (BARC) lodged a complaint at the APMC Police station.

“This is gross cruelty towards animals. Such persons with a sick mindset should be punished,” Dr. Sarnobat said.