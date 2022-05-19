Case against man for uploading prayer video recorded on HC premises

The Vidhana Soudha police on Monday registered an FIR against an unknown person for uploading the video of a person praying on the High Court premises and putting it up on social media.

The video went viral, creating communal disturbance, due to which officials of the High Court took objection and asked the jurisdictional police to investigate and take legal action.

Based on the complaint filed by N.G. Dinesh, Registrar, Administration, the police have charged the unknown person under Section 447 (criminal trespass) and Section 505 (publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of IPC.

The accused, despite orders that no video recording is allowed, trespassed and recorded the video and uploaded it on social media with an intent to spread communal disharmony, the complaint said.

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the IP address and from the source where it was uploaded .