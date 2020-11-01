Case against Kannada actor Darshan for not wearing mask

Bengaluru

Election officials on Sunday filed a case against Kannada film actor Darshan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines while campaigning for BJP candidate Munirathna ahead of the bypolls in R.R. Nagar Assembly constituency.

Based on the complaint, the R.R. Nagar police registered a case against Darshan and others, charging them under various sections of the Disaster Management Act. “We have video clips and photographs. The actor, accompanied by his associates, did not wear mask or honour the mandatory social distancing guidelines,” said a police officer.

Senior officials pointed out that it was a health risk as thousands of people had gathered during the road show. “His fans may also decide not to wear masks or take precautions,” the officer said.

