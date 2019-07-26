Karnataka

Case against Jignesh Mevani, Prakash Raj stayed

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the criminal case registered against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, actor Prakash Raj and two others on charges of unlawful assembly and other offences for organising a public meeting in Chikkamagaluru on May 5, 2018.

The petitioner claimed that the police had, on May 1, 2018, granted permission to Karnataka Komu Sauharda Vedike to hold a public meeting between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 3, but withdrew the permission after the meeting commenced. Later, the organisers and participants were booked after the people gathered protested against the withdrawal of permission. The police filed a charge-sheet and a magistrate court took cognizance of the offences against them.

