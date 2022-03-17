Case against Horatti: Bommai assures action

Amid demand for action against senior officials involved in filing of First Information Report (FIR) under Atrocities Act against Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured that the Government was committed to protect the dignity of the Chair.

“It is now known that certain procedures have not been followed in the case. A police inspector who filed FIR has been suspended. I have also spoken to higher officials and chairman himself,” he told the Council. “There are certain rules laid down on how to handle such cases. I will take action. We will protect the dignity of the Chair and prevent a repeat of such incidents,” he added.

Several members of the House had raised the issue that protocols and procedure had been violated in filing of the FIR. “The police official called Mr. Horatti at 2 a.m. to apologise but by then FIR had been filed. Even action should be taken against the IO and Deputy Superintendent of Police,” JD(S) member Bhoje Gowda said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad said the inspector had been made a scapegoat in the entire episode since he was a Dalit. “This will not do. You should suspend all those involved,” he said. Another JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda said that action should be taken against the Superintendent of Police also.