Case against HDK: JD(S) calls complainant a ‘fraudster’; demands an SIT to probe

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday described the complainant against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in the alleged extortion case as a “fraudster” and demanded a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) leaders, led by former MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda, also staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office and Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru where a first information report has been registered against Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Gowda for allegedly demanding ₹50 crore from a Bengaluru-based realtor and threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to pay.

Addressing presspersons at the party office in Bengaluru, the former MLC accused the complainant, Vijay Tata, of deceiving many people and demanded the formation of an SIT to ensure justice for the victims. “Hundreds of cases have been filed against him and he is known for fraudulent activities. Cases against him are not just limited to Karnataka but also registered in Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai. An SIT should be formed to investigate this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that his phone was being tapped by the State’s Internal Security Division, Mr. Gowda said: “I will file a complaint with the Police Commissioner regarding this, and an investigation must be conducted.”

Pressure from CMO

He also claimed that Mr. Vijay Tata had personally told him at a police station that there was pressure from the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) and some Ministers to file cases against him and Mr. Kumaraswamy. “Let them review the CCTV camera footage from the police station,” he demanded.

Accusing the realtor of long-standing fraudulent activities, Mr. Gowda said: “In 2006-2007 and 2008, he promised to build a European Township and even brought two helicopters for a ceremony. Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) exposed him, stating that there was no land for any such layout. He advertised apartments near Devanahalli, claiming to give a Benz car to anyone who purchased a home. He even sold the same land to three different people. He has defrauded many by opening a sofa showroom.” He further criticised the police for not filing an FIR against Mr. Vijay Tata despite his complaints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.