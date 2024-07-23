ADVERTISEMENT

Case against ED officials for ‘coercing’ official to name CM in scam

Published - July 23, 2024 08:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State police have booked two Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials for allegedly trying to force a State government employee to name Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Minister B. Nagendra in the case of financial irregularities at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Five Ministers of the State government had addressed a press conference on July 18 and alleged that ED officers were coercing those questioned in the Valmiki corporation scam to name the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

