Karnataka

Case against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

The Kalaburagi police has filed a case against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for allegedly outraging religious sentiments and creating enmity through a “provocative” speech at Kalaburagi on February 15.

Advocate Shweta Singh had filed a complaint against Mr. Pathan at the Rural Police Station for his remark stating that “the time has now come for us [Muslims] to unite and give a befitting answer”, while addressing the rally against CAA. Mr. Pathan also said: “Only Muslim women have come out now, can you imagine the condition of 100 crore Indians if we come together.” The case has been filed under IPC sections 117, 153 and 153(A).

