ADVERTISEMENT

Case against advertisers of ‘Voter Data Management Software’

April 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Southeast Division Cybercrime police have registered a case against unidentified individuals who have been advertising ‘Voter Data Management Software’ with candidates contesting the Assembly elections.

This comes close on the heels of the alleged voter data theft case by Chilume Trust. An inquiry report by the Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru, submitted to Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said that the private trust had been illegally collecting voter data, but said the electoral rolls have not been compromised.

Raju, an Independent contestant from Bengaluru South constituency, got a message on WhatsApp, which offered a demo of the software and promised to put the electoral rolls of the constituency at his disposal, send voters bulk messages through WhatsApp and get reports of the communication outreach efforts.

He filed a complaint with the Electoral Registration Officer, Bengaluru South constituency, who in turn filed a complaint with cybercrime police. The police have now registered a case against unidentified individuals under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US