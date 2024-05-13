ADVERTISEMENT

Case against activist for putting up ‘Wanted Prajwal’ poster

Published - May 13, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prajwal Revanna | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Grounds police on Saturday registered an FIR against a political activist for putting up “wanted” poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, involved in an alleged sexual assault case currently being investigated.

Based on the complaint filed by Gopal R., Assistant Sub Inspector, the police charged the accused identified as Nagesh Najundashetty, 48, under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and also for public nuisance.

The poster containing the picture of Prajwal with the message claiming to give a cash reward of ₹1 lakh with felicitation to those who find him was put up on Railway Parallel Road in Kumara Park West.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US