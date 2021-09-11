Case against 14 Bajrang Dal workers

Sakleshpur Town Police have registered a case against 14 workers of Bajrang Dal on charges of obstructing government servants from discharging their duties, violating the COVID-19 protocol during the Ganesha festival celebrations on Friday, among others.

Bajrang Dal activists had installed a Ganesha idol at their office in Sakleshpur town, without taking permission. They took a procession in the town with musicians, violating the restrictions. When the PSI and his staff members intervened and appealed to them to stop the procession, they were pushed away. The activists did not listen to them.

The video clips of the procession, where the activists were seen pushing the police officers away from the crowd, have gone viral. Considering their behaviour, the police booked the case under 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 353 (obstructing government servants from discharging duties) of the IPC, besides the provisions of the NDMA Act.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that the case had been registering for obstructing the police from discharging the duty and violating the protocol. “So far nobody has been arrested. They are all absconding”, he said.