Cars, autos parked outside houses damaged

Unidentified miscreants damaged windscreens of cars and autorickshaws in Santosh Colony here late on Monday night.

As per police sources, as many as 10 cars and autorickshaws have suffered damage.

Similar incidents were reported from various areas in the city a couple of years ago.

The Raghvendra Nagar Police reached the spot and enquired about the incident. They also recovered the footage from cameras installed near residences which, they said, will aid in investigation to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the residents have urged the Police Department to intensify their night patrolling to curb such incidents.