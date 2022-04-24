‘Carry out regular maintenance of Mandi Market’

Mandi Market, which is over 120 years old, is situated at the junction of Akbar Road and Benki Nawab Street, and houses more than 140 stalls of various dimensions, besides about 40 stalls that are let out on a daily rent. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Even as the debate rages over the demolition and reconstruction or conservation of the Devaraja Market, the tenants of another heritage market – Mandi Market – have urged the authorities to take up regular maintenance of the structure and resolve the outstanding issues.

The president of Mandi Market Tenants’ Association Prem Kumar regretted that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has not paid proper attention to the upkeep of the market, which was also built around the same time as Devaraja Market.

Though the Mandi Market, which is also more than 120 years old, does not face any threat at present, Mr. Kumar hopes the authorities take up proper maintenance work including steps to prevent water logging during the rainy season at the entrance on Akbar Road and regular white-washing. “Over a period of time, the road running along the main entrance of the market has risen in height due to periodic asphalting, leading to water logging in the market. This poses a strength to the foundation and walls of the market,” he feared.

He also sought to draw the attention of the authorities to the deplorable condition of the wall of market adjoining Patwegar Lane.

Fish market

Also, a fish market, which was constructed by the MCC adjacent to the Mandi Market about eight years ago at a cost of over ₹70 lakh is yet to be declared open. “Nobody seems to be bothered about opening the fish market that was constructed using so much money even after so many years,” he lamented.

The stalls, which are let out on a daily basis, stand on stone pillars and Mangalore tiles. “They require urgent renovation,” he said.

The square-shaped market situated at the junction of Akbar Road and Benki Nawab Street, houses more than 140 stalls of various dimensions, besides about 40 stalls that are let out on a daily rent. The market is one-stop destination for groceries, vegetables, fruits, chicken, mutton, fish, etc.

Mr. Kumar said that the market, which has maintained its customer base despite the advent of supermarkets and malls, does not even receive an annual whitewash.

However, local MLA L. Nagendra visited the market a few months ago with a team of engineers and other officials. He held a discussion with the tenants, customers and other stakeholders. Though the estimates were prepared, work is yet to begin, he said.