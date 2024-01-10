Carry out frequent raids to curb child labour, officials told

January 10, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Member of State Child Rights Commission Shekhargouda Ramatnal has asked taluk officials to conduct raids on a regular basis and book those violating child rights in order to curb the menace.

Speaking at a taluk-level officials meeting on Protection of Child Rights in Dharwad on Wednesday, he said that despite extensive awareness programmes on child rights, the child labour system and child marriages still prevail in society.

“There should not be any negligence or delay in delivering justice to the victims. The Constitution has provided certain rights to the child and these rights should not be compromised. The officials should ensure safety of children, particularly girl students, while they go to school and return home. Students hostel should have all basic facilities, including good food, clean drinking water, toilet facility, among others,” he said.

Mr. Ramatnal also stressed the need for more awareness programmes on PoCSO Act and child rights. The police should register a case and act immediately on receipt of complaint regarding atrocities on children, he said.

“The officials should visit government schools and inspect the condition of the building. In case of the structure being weak, students should be shifted to safer classrooms. Minor and major building repair works should be taken up without any delay,” he said.

He asked the officer concerned and taluk teams to keep an eye on mass marriages being conducted during summer. Extensive awareness programmes on the ill-effects of child marriages should be organised in gram panchayats, he said.

Dharwad tahsildar Doddappa Hugar, executive officer Gangadhar Kandkur, CDPO Neeta Wadkar, K.N. Tanuja and other officials were present.

