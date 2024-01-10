GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carry out frequent raids to curb child labour, officials told

Member of State Child Rights Commission Shekhargouda Ramatnal has asked taluk officials to book those violating child rights

January 10, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Member of State Child Rights Commission Shekhargouda Ramatnal speaking at a taluk-level officials meeting on Protection of Child Rights in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Member of State Child Rights Commission Shekhargouda Ramatnal speaking at a taluk-level officials meeting on Protection of Child Rights in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of State Child Rights Commission Shekhargouda Ramatnal has asked taluk officials to conduct raids on a regular basis and book those violating child rights in order to curb the menace.

Speaking at a taluk-level officials meeting on Protection of Child Rights in Dharwad on Wednesday, he said that despite extensive awareness programmes on child rights, the child labour system and child marriages still prevail in society.

“There should not be any negligence or delay in delivering justice to the victims. The Constitution has provided certain rights to the child and these rights should not be compromised. The officials should ensure safety of children, particularly girl students, while they go to school and return home. Students hostel should have all basic facilities, including good food, clean drinking water, toilet facility, among others,” he said.

Mr. Ramatnal also stressed the need for more awareness programmes on PoCSO Act and child rights. The police should register a case and act immediately on receipt of complaint regarding atrocities on children, he said.

“The officials should visit government schools and inspect the condition of the building. In case of the structure being weak, students should be shifted to safer classrooms. Minor and major building repair works should be taken up without any delay,” he said.

He asked the officer concerned and taluk teams to keep an eye on mass marriages being conducted during summer. Extensive awareness programmes on the ill-effects of child marriages should be organised in gram panchayats, he said.

Dharwad tahsildar Doddappa Hugar, executive officer Gangadhar Kandkur, CDPO Neeta Wadkar, K.N. Tanuja and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.