Carry forward Gurukul tradition, teachers told

KALABURAGI

08 September 2020 08:20 IST

Regional Director of the Regional Office of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Basavaraj Gadgay said that the teachers have the onerous responsibility of training students as nation building blocks and carry forward the concept of Gurukul tradition which was the gift of India to the world and teachers should enrich it with their experience. Speaking at a Teachers Day celebrations organised at the Sharnbasva University here recently, Dr. Gadgay said that teachers have an important place in society and it is, for this reason, that the birthday of S. Radhakrishnan is celebrated as a national festival and as Teachers Day every year.

Showering praises on the Chancellor of the university Sharnbaswappa Appa for his immense contribution in the field of education, Dr. Gadgay said that setting up a private university in a backward region such as Kalaburagi is not an easy task and Dr. Appa, being a visionary educationist, was primarily responsible for converting the region into an educational hub.

He had gone a step ahead and established the Sharnbasva University which is a milestone in the annals of the State. Dr. Gadgay called upon the teaching staff of the university to put in some extra effort to convert this university into a world-class university in the near future.

Secretary of the Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh and Vice-Chancellor of the university Niranjan V. Nisty also spoke on the occasion.