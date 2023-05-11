Carnatic vocal concert based on Vachanas

May 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Musician and Magsaysay awardee T.M. Krishna will render a carnatic vocal concert based exclusively on vachanas.

The concert will be held on May 14, Sunday at 6 p.m. at Ganabharathi, Ramagovind Kala Vedike Auditorium, Kuvempunagar, The organisers said the programme is being held in memory of R. Sundarachar and Saraswathy Rao. T.M. Krishna will be accompanied by H.N. Bhaskar on violin, Arun Prakash on mridangam and Giridhar Udupa on ghatam.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt will be present.

