HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carnatic vocal concert based on Vachanas

May 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of T.M. Krishna

File photo of T.M. Krishna

Musician and Magsaysay awardee T.M. Krishna will render a carnatic vocal concert based exclusively on vachanas.

The concert will be held on May 14, Sunday at 6 p.m. at Ganabharathi, Ramagovind Kala Vedike Auditorium, Kuvempunagar, The organisers said the programme is being held in memory of  R. Sundarachar and Saraswathy Rao. T.M. Krishna will be accompanied by H.N. Bhaskar  on violin, Arun Prakash on mridangam and Giridhar Udupa on ghatam.

 Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt will be present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.