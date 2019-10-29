Karnataka

Caring for the destitute

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh distributing clothes on the occasion of Deepavali at his residence in Mandya on Monday.  

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh celebrates Deepavali with inmates of Government Homes

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Monday brought smiles on the faces of the destitute by celebrating Deepavali with them.

Inmates of Government Homes for Boys, and Girls, and two old-age homes – ‘Jnana Sindhu’ and ‘Seva Kirana’ – visited his residence to wish him on the occasion. He welcomed them and distributed sweets/clothes and burst crackers with them.

He said he was delighted to celebrate the festival with the underprivileged people as they were largely neglected by society.

