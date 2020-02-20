Cariappa’s was a ‘political appointment’, claims Janni

Former Rangayana director and theatre personality H. Janardhan (Janni) on Thursday claimed that Addanda C. Cariappa’s name for the post of director of Rangayana was not recommended by the Ranga Samaja and described his selection as a “political appointment”.

Ranga Samaj, which is the sole authority to recommend names for the post, was sidestepped and Mr. Cariappa appointed bypassing the Samaj since his name was not there among the three names recommended by it. “He was appointed improperly and illegally. The government has insulted the Samaj and he should be removed from the post,” Mr. Janni demanded at a press conference here.

Progressive thinkers, writers and some activists had been demanding the resignation of Mr. Cariappa over the controversy surrounding his remarks against Tipu Sultan. They had described as unwarranted the remarks by him as director of Rangayana, an autonomous institution. Protests had been staged seeking his removal.

Mr. Janni accused Mr. Cariappa of attacking him personally and denigrating his family members after his outburst.

“The criticism against him (Mr. Cariappa) is not politically motivated for having been appointed by the BJP government. It was because of the way he had been appointed and his agenda of infusing his ideology into Rangayana, which had remained non-political since its inception.”

Mr. Janni sought a probe into Mr. Cariappa’s past and demanded that the Rangayana should be saved. “I must say the Chief Minister must have been misled about Mr. Cariappa. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been appointed.”

Backward Classes leader Shivaramu sought an apology from Mr. Cariappa for his alleged “personal attack” on Mr. Janni and warned of taking legal recourse for “defaming” him.

He said their demand for Mr. Cariappa’s removal will be pursued and also challenged him for a debate on Tipu Sultan.

The progressive thinkers and others will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, who is coming here on Friday, demanding Mr. Cariappa’s removal, he added.