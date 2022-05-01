Cargo train derails at Yeshwantpur
A derailment of parcel cargo express has resulted in disruptions in train services operated on Bengaluru - Tumakuru line. At around 9.10 p.m on Saturday, Delhi bound cargo derailed at Yeshwanthpur yard. Chief PRO of SWR said the incident had minor impact on train services. Trains operated between Bengaluru to Karwar, Bengaluru to Shivamogga, Hospet to Bengaluru were affected.
"After the incident, railway staff took all measures for speedy restoration of services. It was a minor derailment, a pair of wheels came off the track. Our officials are investigating the case," said the official.
