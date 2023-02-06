Cargill Food launches new product in Hubballi

February 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Cargill Food Ingredients and Bioindustrials, through its recently acquired production unit at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, plans to widen its customer base and distribution network in South India, with a new range of products.

Addressing presspersons after the launch of the company’s new product, Gemini Pureit, in Hubballi on Monday, Consumer Business Leader of Cargill Avnish Tripathi said that the acquisition will further strengthen the company’s consumer base in the State and expand its business in other Southern States.

Mr. Tripathi said that Gemini Pureit has been rated as the country’s No 1 quality sunflower oil by a recognised institute, Consumer Voice. And, apart from the new product, the company will be able to offer a variety of quality products to consumers in the Southern States.

He said that 70% of the consumption of sunflower oil produced in India is being consumed by the Southern States and, Karnataka accounted for 26% of it.

Marketing and Insights Leader of the company Subin Sivan said that with an investment of $35 million at Nellore, the company has drawn up plans to offer a wide range of products to the consumers over a period of time.

To a query, he said that the company is already a market leader in some pockets of the State and the target is to emerge as one among the top three players in the country.

To another query on the alleged use of petroleum byproducts in refined oil business, he said that Cargill’s products are thoroughly tested and there are of quality. And, there is no truth in such reports, he added.