Caretaker assaults elderly woman, makes away with valuables

May 17, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Parappana Agrahara police are on the lookout for a 46-year-old caretaker who had assaulted an elderly woman and robbed her of valuables worth ₹2 lakh at her house in Singasandra in Parappana Agarahara on Tuesday.

The family had hired the accused, identified as Satyam Sachdev, from an agency to take care of their aged and ailing mother. The family had gone to Mysuru leaving Sachdev behind with the mother when the accused attacked her with a club and robbed her of her gold valuables and escaped.

The incident came to light when the family tried to reach the mother but found her unconscious and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) for further investigation. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and family are checking the house to ascertain whether any other valuables are missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is is the second such incident of a caretaker stealing valuables from the same house, a police officer said. Three months ago a caretaker had stolen valuables and the police had tracked him down .

Though the family had hired the caretaker through an agency, they later cancelled the contract after a month and hired him directly, the police officer said. The police have requested people to be careful while hiring caretakers.