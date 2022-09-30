Cardiologist suggests CPR training for every citizen

Walkathon and cyclothon were organised from Jagat Circle to SVP Circle in Kalaburagi to mark the World Heart Day

Cyclothon and walkathon being flagged off at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi to spread awareness about heart diseases on World Heart Day on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Walkathon and cyclothon were organised from Jagat Circle to SVP Circle in Kalaburagi to mark the World Heart Day

Strongly stressing the need for equipping every individual with the lifesaving technique of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Dr. Basavaprabhu Amarkhed, a leading cardiologist, said that anybody with the knowledge of CPR, even though he or she was not a doctor, could save many lives during emergencies like a heart attack.

“We should teach CPR technique to every individual in the country and train him/her for saving a life in health emergency like heart attack. It is very crucial. If we train the people in CPR, we can save millions of lives that are lost just because of people around them don’t know the lifesaving technique,” Dr. Amarkhed said.

He was speaking at a public meeting after the inauguration of a free cardiac screening camp organised at the United Hospital in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The camp was organised as part of World Heart Day celebrations.

Highlighting that cardiovascular disease accounted for nearly one-third of the total deaths in the world, Dr. Amarkhed called upon people to maintain a healthy lifestyle to heart-related ailments.

“Heart diseases are increasingly on the rise killing millions of people across the globe. To protect your heart from the most common diseases, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle. Doing physical exercises regularly, avoiding junk food, keeping blood sugar and blood pressure under control and being away from the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products are essential parts of a healthy lifestyle,” Dr. Amarkhed said.

Dr. Arun Kumar Haridas, another cardiac surgeon gave some useful tips as to what one should and should not do to protect one’s heart from fatal diseases and live longer. He listed risk factors and advised people to avoid them.

Dr. Rajashekhar Mali, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, who inaugurated the free cardiac screening camp, commended the United Hospital for its superior quality of healthcare services and its contributions to expanding medical infrastructure in Kalaburagi. He also requested Dr. Siddareddy to empanel the United Hospital for Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna so that it can offer superior quality healthcare services to poor and disadvantaged sections.

Earlier, a cyclothon and walkathon were held from Jagat Circle to SVP Circle in the city to spread awareness about heart diseases and preventive measures among the citizens.

-eom-

PHOTO FILENAME:

Heart_Day_(1)

Heart_Day_(2)

Heart_Day_(3)