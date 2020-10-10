Cardiologist C.N. Manjunath to inaugurate Dasara fete

MYSURU

10 October 2020 11:45 IST

Noted cardiologist C N Manjunath will inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills on October 17.

Making the announcement here on Saturday, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar said Dr Manjunath, who also Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, had been chosen for the inauguration of this year’s Dasara festivities as per the directions of Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa.

In keeping with the decision taken to honour “corona warriors” on the occasion, Mr Somashekar said a total of six persons including pourakarmika Ms Maragamma, Medical Officer Dr Naveen Kumar, Staff Nurse Ms Rukmini, Asha worker Ms Noor Jahan, police constable Mr Kumar P and social worker Ayub Ahmed will be felicitated during the inaugural programme.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Somashekar also made it clear that all Dasara programmes will be celebrated only as per the recommendations of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, which had submitted its report to the Government.

A meeting with City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and elected representatives will be held to ensure that all the recommendations of Committee including the restrictions on the number of people attending the programmes are followed. Restrictions will also be in place against parking of vehicles due to COVID-19.

Mr Somashekar said there is no confusion with regard to illumination and added that length of the roads to be illuminated has been brought down from 100 kms last year to 50 kms this year. A decision had been taken by the Dasara Hi-Power Committee to follow last year’s Dasara illumination concepts.