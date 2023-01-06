Car theft: Two including owner arrested in Shivamogga

January 06, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Police, investigating into a car theft case, have arrested two people including owner of the car. Interestingly, the owner had filed a false case of car theft to avoid clearing the loan he borrowed to purchase the vehicle.

Tunga Nagar Police in Shivamogga have arrested Chandra Kumar, 28, of Vidya Nagar and Prashanth, 29, of Davangere. Chandra Kumar had filed a complaint in May 2022 alleging that his car had been stolen from Sulebailu area where he had parked it.

During the investigation into the case, the police found that the complainant had hatched a conspiracy to cheat the financial firm that had offered him car loan. With the help of Prashanth, who was working with him for the same company, he changed the number plate of the car. And, he let Prashanth take the car to Davangere.

The police arrested the two and recovered the car as well.