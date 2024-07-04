Car rally at MLIRC Belagavi commemorates Kargil War victory

A car rally was held in Belagavi to commemorate the silver jubilee of the victory of the Indian Army in the Kargil War on Thursday.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, who is the Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, flagged in the Mahindra Car Rally at the Sharqat War Memorial in the Military Camp area here.

The team is being led by Captain (retired) Utpal Datta.

It began its journey from Kochi with a team of nine members and seven supporting staff.

The team will cover a total distance of 4,000 km, passing through Delhi, to reach Drass, the final destination.

The rally aims to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Kargil War and spread awareness about the historic event. It will traverse through various cities, towns and villages spreading the message of patriotism and sacrifice.

The team’s journey will culminate at Drass where it will pay respects to the heroes of the Kargil War.

The ceremony included a poignant unboxing ceremony, where boxes with thank you messages written by citizens were exchanged.

This heartfelt gesture aimed to acknowledge the immeasurable work and sacrifices of the Indian Army, honouring their bravery and selflessness. The messages expressed gratitude for their service and dedication to the nation.

The ceremony at the Sharqat War Memorial was a solemn occasion, with the Commandant wishing the team a safe and successful journey which is a fitting tribute to the heroes of Kargil.

Further, the rally was flagged off for its next destination, said a release.

