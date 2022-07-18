Karnataka

Car festival, among others, major attraction at Malkhed

The Madhyaradhane celebrations under way at the Uttaradi Math in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI
Special Correspondent KALABURAGI July 18, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:25 IST

Madhyaradhane, rituals of the second day of the three-day celebrations, of Sri Jayathirtha (Teekacharya) was held at the Moola Brindavan of the seer at the Uttaradi Math in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, on Monday.

Among a number of rituals and pujas performed, the temple car festival was a major attraction of the day.

Sri Satyatma Tirtha, head of Uttaradi Math, taught students some of the teachings from Nyaya Sudha authored by Jayathirtha. The seer performed a homa before flagging off the temple car festival.

Devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other parts of the country participated in the event in a large number.

Vice-Chancellor of Satyadhyana Vidyapeetha, Mumbai, Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli was among the dignitaries who participated in the celebrations.

