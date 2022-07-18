Karnataka

Car festival, among others, major attraction at Malkhed

The Madhyaradhane celebrations under way at the Uttaradi Math in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, on Monday.

The Madhyaradhane celebrations under way at the Uttaradi Math in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Madhyaradhane, rituals of the second day of the three-day celebrations, of Sri Jayathirtha (Teekacharya) was held at the Moola Brindavan of the seer at the Uttaradi Math in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, on Monday.

Among a number of rituals and pujas performed, the temple car festival was a major attraction of the day.

Sri Satyatma Tirtha, head of Uttaradi Math, taught students some of the teachings from Nyaya Sudha authored by Jayathirtha. The seer performed a homa before flagging off the temple car festival.

Devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other parts of the country participated in the event in a large number.

Vice-Chancellor of Satyadhyana Vidyapeetha, Mumbai, Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli was among the dignitaries who participated in the celebrations.


